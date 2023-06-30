Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 13,618 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 141.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.23. The company has a market cap of $426.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
