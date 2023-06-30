Morgan Stanley Trims General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Target Price to $72.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.56.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $76.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills has a 1-year low of $72.16 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 29,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.