MRA Advisory Group Buys 3,375 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MRA Advisory Group grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $127.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 304.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.21.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.