M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 887.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 42.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $124.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.42.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

