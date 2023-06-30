Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,107 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 237,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

NYSE JPM opened at $143.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

