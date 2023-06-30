National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 7,926 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Methanex were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEOH. Alembic Global Advisors raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.64.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

