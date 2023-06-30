National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 105.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $326.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $339.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.85.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

