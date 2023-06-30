National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 62.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1,618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.00. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $122.46.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

