National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.28 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 14,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.70.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $165.26 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.38 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.44 and a 200-day moving average of $151.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,024 shares of company stock worth $7,063,341 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

