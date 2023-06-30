National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.56 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,679 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Snowflake by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,751,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,586 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,224 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Down 4.4 %

SNOW stock opened at $175.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.32.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.