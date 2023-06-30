National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Globe Life by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 26.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.4 %

Globe Life stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.65 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.16 and its 200 day moving average is $113.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.10%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

