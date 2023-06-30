National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.83 Million Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $70.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.07. The company has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $82.05.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,099. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,840 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

