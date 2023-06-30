National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in HP were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of HP by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HP Price Performance

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,284.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPQ opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $35.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

