National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1,129.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,990,000 after buying an additional 411,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $91,288,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,739,000 after buying an additional 391,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $136.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.97. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.37 and a 1-year high of $136.49.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.