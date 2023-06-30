National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Wingstop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Wingstop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.33.

Insider Activity

Wingstop Stock Performance

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $196.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.41, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.10. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.