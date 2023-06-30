New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Mark Dodds sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $612,093.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $893,066.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $196,138.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $472,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Dodds sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $612,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $893,066.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,199 shares of company stock worth $32,110,919. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Relic Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of brokerages have commented on NEWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.02 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 35.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Relic

(Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.