Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,212 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nucor were worth $28,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $163.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.72. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

