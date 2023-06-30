NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,597 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.46.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $408.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 212.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

