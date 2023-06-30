NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,389 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 6.9% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% during the first quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in NVIDIA by 36.8% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $408.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 212.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.46.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.