NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,544 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.2% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $102,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $284,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $408.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.86 and its 200 day moving average is $260.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.46.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

