NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Reduced by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.0% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $80,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 35,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.6% in the first quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $408.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.46.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

