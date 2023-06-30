NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $450.00 at Piper Sandler

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $383.46.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $408.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $348.86 and a 200-day moving average of $260.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 212.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $4,015,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $886,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

