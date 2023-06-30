ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

