OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Upgraded to Outperform by Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OPK. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered OPKO Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. OPKO Health has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, insider Gary J. Nabel bought 187,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $339,570.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,172.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 70.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 73.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

(Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.