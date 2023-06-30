ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko Sells 20,000 Shares

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $160,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,235.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ORIC opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.49.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ORIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

