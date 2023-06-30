ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko Sells 20,000 Shares

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $160,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,235.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ORIC opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.49.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ORIC Pharmaceuticals
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.