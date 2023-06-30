Piershale Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.2% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $189.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $190.07.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.72.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

