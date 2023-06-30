Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.72.

Insider Activity

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $189.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $190.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

