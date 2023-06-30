Prentice Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,168 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

