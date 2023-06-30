ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $15,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,417,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.20.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

