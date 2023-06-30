Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,741 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $31,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,484.50.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,171.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,250.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,160.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $611.46 and a twelve month high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

