Raymond James & Associates Buys 204,581 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 738,042 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,581 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $31,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,934 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,412,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,947,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,131,000 after purchasing an additional 63,589 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,002,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,698,000 after purchasing an additional 226,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

CM stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $53.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.642 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

CM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

