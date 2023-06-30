Raymond James & Associates Buys 45,350 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,350 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $31,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $853,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,687 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,436,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,438,000 after purchasing an additional 584,870 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,161 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $100.02 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

