Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 29,013 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $31,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,529,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.89.

Ross Stores stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Ross Stores Profile



Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

