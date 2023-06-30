Raymond James & Associates Has $29.19 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 260,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $29,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after buying an additional 98,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.68.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

