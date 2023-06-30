Raymond James & Associates Has $29.58 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 388,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,557 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $29,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BJ opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

