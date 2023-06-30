Raymond James & Associates Has $30.08 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $30,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 64.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,157 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Shares of ULTA opened at $465.28 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.58 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $476.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

