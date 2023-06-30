Raymond James & Associates Has $30.46 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,030 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $30,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,451,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,930,000 after purchasing an additional 576,925 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 279,272 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 266,952 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

