Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,081 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dover were worth $28,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 8,555.7% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $825,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 159.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,867 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DOV opened at $144.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.85. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

