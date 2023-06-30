Raymond James & Associates Purchases 58,981 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,651 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NetApp were worth $26,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 77,192 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,122 shares of company stock valued at $811,747 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $76.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.45. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.09.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.81.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

