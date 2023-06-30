Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $14.22 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,890 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $14,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,615,000 after acquiring an additional 50,588 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after acquiring an additional 293,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,125,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $340,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $117.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day moving average of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.