Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $14.73 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $14,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

NYSE:AWK opened at $140.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.17 and its 200-day moving average is $148.34. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

