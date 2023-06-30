Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $15.49 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,599 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $15,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,222,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,085,000 after purchasing an additional 302,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after purchasing an additional 226,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,011 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,275,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,981,000 after purchasing an additional 815,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,814,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

