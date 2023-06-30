Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $15.87 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 892,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,566 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $15,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Horizon Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday. SpectralCast reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

NYSE:FHN opened at $11.30 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. First Horizon’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

