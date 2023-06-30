Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $15.90 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $15,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,019,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after purchasing an additional 510,799 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $98.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average is $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $99.11.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

