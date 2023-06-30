Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $14,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $203.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.72. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $203.90.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

