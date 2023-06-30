Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 22,848 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,848 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $15,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average is $82.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

