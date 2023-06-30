Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $14,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

Shares of AJG opened at $214.67 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $219.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

