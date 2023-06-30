Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,477 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $16,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $166.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $131.27 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

