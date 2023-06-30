Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 59,876 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 59,876 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $42.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62, a PEG ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.