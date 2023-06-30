Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 68,864 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,864 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $14,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 104.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Insider Activity

Newmont Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $61.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

